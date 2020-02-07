Fortnite Love and War: the Valentine's Day event began with free objects

Share it:

The leak this morning, as expected, turned out to be true. Epic Games has just kicked off the Fortnite Valentine's Day event, during which players will be able to participate in a new MAT and complete challenges to get items completely free. Let's find out all the details together.

The new timed mode, created by the community, is called Find and Destroy, and is ideal for all players who like to team up with their partner. It is a classic attack and defense game with the distinctive elements of Fortnite. Here are the rules:

Teams of 6;

Up to 11 rounds. Win 6 rounds with your team to get total victory;

Destroy the side of the bomb (attackers), defend the bomb site (defenders) or eliminate the opposing team to get the victory;

Earn gold by eliminating enemies, placing or defusing targets, or completing rounds. Gold is used to purchase additional weapons, shields and building materials. Note: Your gold is transferred from one round to the other but is reset by changing sides.

By playing the Find and Destroy MAT you can complete the challenges Love and war and unlock free aesthetic items, including a pickaxe and an emote (you can see them all in the image in the gallery). The final reward goes perfectly with the Aesthetic set, coming soon to the game store.

The Valentine's Day Love and War event will remain active until February 17th. We take this opportunity to remind you that Fortnite's 11.50 update was released today, which introduced the new physical Chaos engine.