Fortnite loses the most talked-about game scepter on Twitter

In 2018 Fortnite was the most talked about video game on Twitter with over 1.2 billion Tweets. Last year, however, things went differently and Epic's Battle Royale has now dropped to second position, surpassed by a decidedly fierce rival.

Let's talk about Fate / Grand Order, a title that in the last twelve months has been mentioned 1.2 billion times on the famous social network. Although sparsely popular in Europe, Fate / Grand Order is a true costume phenomenon in Asia and the United States, most of the game's Tweets came (in order) from Japan, North America, South Korea, Thailand and Brazil.

The Top 10 of the most discussed games of 2019 on Twitter also include Final Fantasy, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Minecraft and Super Smash Bros.. On the gaming front, E3 2019 records the most messages and quotes followed by the Tokyo Game Show, The Game Awards 2019, Paris Games Week and FGO Fest, a festival dedicated to Fate / Grand Order which held last April in Japan.

Note how very popular and discussed titles have not entered the top ten positions, we think of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (winner of the Game of the Year award), Apex Legends, Death Stranding and Pokemon Sword and Shield just to name a few.