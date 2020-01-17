Fortnite: look for the Gnome among Truciolandia sawmills, shed and tree of buckets

Share it:

The players of Fortnite they can dedicate themselves to the new Rippley vs Slime missions. In this mini-guide, we explain how to complete the mission that requires you to search for it gnome hidden between Truciolandia sawmills, wooden shed is bucket tree.

To complete the mission you have to find the gnome hidden among these locations. But where exactly is this point on the map? We explain it below.

Where to find the gnome of Fortnite's Rippley vs Slime quests

The gnome in question is located between the sawmills of Truciolandia, a wooden shed and a tree of buckets. By triangulating these three places, we learned that gnome of the missions Rippley vs Slime it is found at northwest of Pantano Palpendente, inside the red circle that we traced on the map shown at the bottom of the page.

If you need a visual reference to more easily identify the position of the gnome hidden between the sawmills of Truciolandia, a wooden shed and a tree of buckets, you can take a look at the video that we reported at the beginning.

