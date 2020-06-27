Fortnite, live concert by Diplo, Young Though and Noah Cyrus: here is the replica!

Share it:

The summer of Fortnite: Royal Battle does not seem to want to slow down the pace: the title of Epic Games is in fact welcoming among its virtual jerseys an incredible number of special events.

The last of these saw several musical artists enter the game world to perform a live performance. The mode Party Royale, introduced in the game relatively recently, has therefore welcomed an overwhelming performance on its stage. We are obviously talking about the Diplo concert in Fortnite, during which further artists followed one another. Specifically, they trod the stage of free to play too Young Thug is Norah Cyrus.

The concert, which actually represented the first live broadcast of the album "Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley", the latest production of the American DJ Diplo. The event was broadcast during the night in Italy, with the start scheduled for 3:00 on the morning of Friday 26 June. A not too comfortable time, but if you missed the direct do not despair: at the beginning of this news, you can find a video that proposes one full version replica.

In closing, however, we remind players that an in-game replica of Diplo's Fortnite concert is set for 18:00 on Monday 29 June.