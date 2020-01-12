Fortnite: Liferun mode is coming, it will be presented to PAX by Dr. Lupo

Share it:

Dr. Wolf and other streamers will present at PAX South (scheduled January 17-19 in San Antonio, Texas) a new Fortnite mode called Liferun and created in collaboration with the International Red Cross.

During the event, Lupo, ONE_shot_GURL and Lachlan will play with the new mode, the goal of the latter will be to save lives instead of eliminating opponents. Liferun will be part of the Creative Mode of Fortnite, the presentation is scheduled for the day of January 19, so we will certainly know more soon.

It is unclear when Liferun mode will make its Fortnite Chapter 2 debut, though launch is likely don't be too far and that it may already take place during the month of January. Meanwhile, players are still waiting for the Fortnite 11.40 update expected for this week and not yet published by Epic Games.

Did you know? The Fortnite Starter Pack and the Polar Legends Pack will soon be removed from digital stores, if you are interested in purchasing, hurry up before it's too late. By the end of the winter Epic is expected to present a new Legendary Pack and a Starter Pack with different content, even in this case, however, no confirmation from the developers.