Fortnite: leaks the image of the next Samsung exclusive skin on the net?

With the release of the update to version 11.40 of Fortnite Chapter 2, the images of numerous skins hidden between the game files have been leaked on the net and, among these, there may also be one coming for future buyers of a Samsung Galaxy S11.

Let's talk about the skin called Iris, part of the set of objects for personalization Vivid Vision and equipped with two different styles: one with a hood and one without. According to what stated by the dataminer, it would be the umpteenth skin data as a gift to users who will buy a Samsung smartphone and, in particular, the next model of Galaxy whose announcement has not yet been made. Questioned on the subject, Samsung gave a very particular response to a Twitter user, partially confirming what was claimed by leakers from all over the world. In fact, in the post in question, users are invited to follow the event of theFebruary 11, 2020 as news about new costumes may emerge on the Epic Games battle royale.

At this point we can not help but wait for the announcement of the new Samsung device to find out whether or not these rumors are founded.

If in the meantime, you are going to unlock some other additional costumes, we suggest you complete the new Fortnite Chapter 2 overtime challenges, which offer extra styles for four different Battle Pass skins. This evening the "Series of Icons" event should start, during which all the objects for personalization dedicated to Ninja will be put on sale on the shop, among which we find the Ninja costume with 4 additional styles, the decorative back Ninja Hegemony, the Ninja Style emote and the Double Katana pickaxe.