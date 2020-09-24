Fortnite: leak third birthday challenges and new exclusive rewards

The dataminers analyzed the source code of Fortnite’s 14.20 update, discovering the arrival of new challenges dedicated to the third birthday of Epic Games’ Battle Royale, presumably arriving by the end of September.

Four new challenges in the program, which could be repeated twice with different rewards, among these should include emotes, skins, covers and the Fortnite themed birthday cake.

Fortnite 3 Years Birthday Challenges

Play matches

Dance in front of different birthday cakes

Survive the opponents

Get health or shield with Birthday Cake

The files in question are hidden in the source code of the most recent update but have not yet been officially published by Epic GameYes, we are therefore waiting for announcements on the contents and challenges of the celebrations for the third birthday of Fortnite. A leak of the Fortnite skins also revealed the imminent arrival of new styles for Wolverine and the debut of Blade, also in this case no confirmation from the developers, all these innovations could make their appearance during this month or at later by mid-October, in any case before the Halloween event.