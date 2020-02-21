Fortnite: leak skin Battle Pass Season 2: there is also Deadpool!

Share it:

The second season of Fortnite opens with a bang for the many fans of the game, who thanks to the leaks of the usual data miners discover an interesting new arrival in the battle royale of Epic Games: a new skin dedicated to Deadpool, the beloved Mercenary Chatter of theMarvel universe.

As we know, Fortnite's downtime has started, and while waiting for the servers to come back online, the files of theFortnite update 12.00. And this generally means only one thing: that i data miner they immediately set to work to discover the main news in preview.

Among the latter, a promotional video has appeared for the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass skin, which has shed light on some of the next new additions to the game shop, among which we find Deadpool in person!

Find the video, as usual, at the top of the news. If you notice, in the promotional image of the video (you can find it in the news, or in any case at the end of the video), there is the phrase at the bottom right "Battle Pass Now. Deadpool Later. Maximum Effort", to indicate that Deadpool's skin won't come right away. In any case, the wait has already begun.

What do you think of the introduction of Deadpool in Fortnite?