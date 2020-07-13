Fortnite, leak: here's how the map will transform with the arrival of the cars

Share it:

As we now know thanks to the dataminer, the next one July 21, 2020 the cars will land in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2. However, it seems that the vehicles are not the only new arrival, since the map is also going to undergo further changes.

According to the latest images extrapolated from the last files of the game, the dataminers have discovered how the map will change following the next drop in sea level. In fact, it seems that the developers will increase the amount of surfaces that emerged in conjunction with the arrival of the cars, so that you can move easily from one point of interest to another. As you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, the main changes concern the area located between Holly hedges is Borgo Bislacco and that south-west ofauthority. The water level will drop until new practicable areas emerge and you can move between these points of interest both on foot and on board a car. Even the islets surrounding the Fortiglia is Wobbly Well they will undergo some changes and, to be precise, the one south of Borgo Bislacco is about to disappear definitively.

We remind you that that of the next 21 July will be only one of the changes made to the map, which by the end of the season should allow a point of interest to emerge at the large whirlpool north of Sweaty Sands and, according to some leaks, it could be of Atlantis.