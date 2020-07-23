Fortnite, leak: a new fishing rod and a global challenge are coming

Share it:

A few hours after the arrival of cars in Fortnite Chapter 2 (one of the challenges of Week 6 involves the new vehicle), a new leak appears on the net concerning a particular object that could soon land in the battle royale.

In fact, according to the latest discoveries of the dataminer, a new one could soon make its debut in the Epic Games title "advanced" fishing rod. It is not clear what its precise function is in the game, but it is very likely that it is more effective than a common fishing rod and that it allows you to capture sea creatures that are impossible to catch with the objects currently present in the game. Just a few weeks ago, in fact, another leak had revealed the possible arrival of new fish in Fortnite and it cannot be excluded that the old information leak could have some connection with the new gadget. To accompany the fishing rod could then come one new global challenge similar to the one published last fall. The dataminer have in fact discovered among the game files a challenge that requires players from all over the world to catch a large quantity of fish and, in the event that the set goal is reached, everyone will be given a special prize.

Waiting for new information on the reward and other upcoming news, we remind you that on our pages you will find the position of all the XP Tokens of Week 5 of Fortnite Season 3.