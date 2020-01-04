Fortnite leads the F2P charts and the most profitable premium games of 2019

Share it:

2019 has now ended and, as usual, there are those who draw the sums of what happened in the gaming world in the past year. Among these there is also SuperData, which has decided to publish a long list with the free to play titles and the most profitable premium ones of 2019.

Here are both rankings:

Free to play:

Fortnite: $ 1.8 billion Dungeon Fighter Online: $ 1.6 billion Honor of Kings: $ 1.6 billion League of Legends: $ 1.5 billion Candy Crush Saga: $ 1.5 billion Pokémon GO: $ 1.4 billion Crossfire: $ 1.4 billion Fate / Grand Order: $ 1.2 billion Game for Peace: $ 1.2 billion Last Shelter: Survival: $ 1.1 billion

Premium games:

FIFA 19: $ 786 million Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 645 million dollars Grand Theft Auto V: $ 595 million FIFA 20: $ 504 million Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $ 487 million NBA 2K19: $ 370 million Tom Clancy's The Division 2: $ 370 million Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege: $ 358 million Borderlands 3: $ 329 million Sims 4: $ 311 million

If the presence in the first position of Fortnite Chapter 2 not surprising, as well as the big earnings of FIFA 19 is FIFA 20, we certainly cannot be surprised by the incredible results achieved by Activision with his Call of Duty Modern Warfare in just two months. There also continues to be a clear gap between the revenues from free and premium securities, which in no case have exceeded 800 million dollars, while F2Ps reach almost 2 billion.

Speaking of rankings, did you know that among the best sellers on Amazon in 2019 there are gift cards for PS4 and Xbox One?