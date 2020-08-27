Fortnite, launch trailer for Season 4, imminent arrival: date, time and offline

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As known, the new season of Epic Games’ battle royale is preparing to kick off: to celebrate the occasion, an explosive is coming launch trailer!

On the YouTube channel of Fortnite: Royal Battle, as you can verify directly at the opening of this news, a premiere of the movie is already active, which marks the countdown for its presentation. The appointment with the reveal of Season 4 is set for the morning of Thursday 27 August, all ore 08:00 of the Italian time zone. In description of the video, we find the following: “The war to save Reality begins now. Find out how the Marvel Heroes and Villains ended up on the island“.

At the same time, Fortnite will be offline, a procedure necessary to allow a correct implementation of a new update. The game will switch to v.14.00, in order to welcome Season 4 of Chapter 2 of the battle royale. The servers will therefore cease to be operational for an unspecified period of time, which will begin at 08:00 on Thursday 27 August. Fortnite will return online at an unspecified time.

At the moment, the most persistent rumors point to the arrival of Wolverine, Captain America and others in Fortnite. Meanwhile, the dispute between Epic Games and Apple continues.