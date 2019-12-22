Technology

Fortnite: Kylo Ren's skin arrives in the store; last days for Star Wars challenges

December 21, 2019
The Star Wars event in Fortnite continues, which kicked off last Saturday to celebrate the arrival of Star Wars IX: The rise of Skywalker in theaters around the world.

As widely announced by the leaks, the store of the Royal Battle welcomed Kylo Ren's skin tonight, which being Epic quality is sold at the price of 1,500 V-Buck. The Supreme Leader's debut was also accompanied by the arrival of the Zorii Bliss skin (epic, 1,500 V-Buck), a new character introduced in Episode IX.

We also take this opportunity to remind you that the Star Wars event in Fortnite is heading towards its conclusion. You have time until Monday 23 December to complete the proposed challenges, namely:

  • Inflict damage with a lightsaber (0/100)
  • Raise your banner to capture the crash site of a TIE Fighter (0/1)
  • Block damage with a lightsaber (0/50)
  • Elimination of a Stormtrooper with a lightsaber, or from a distance greater than 100 m (0/1)
  • Deal damage with First Order Blaster to enemies or First Order Stormtroopers (0/200)
At stake are a Star Wars banner, the First Order decorative back and the emote and Jedi Training. Before saying goodbye, we point out that the split-screen is available again in Fortnite on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

