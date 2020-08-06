Fortnite Joy Ride: guide to car checks

Share it:

With the update released this morning Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has welcomed cars, new vehicles that can be used to move quickly around the map or to destroy opposing structures with arrogance.

If you have not yet come across one of these means, here is the complete list of controls aboard a car:

Movement: right analog stick

Powerful glide (drift): L1 on PlayStation 4 (LB on Xbox One)

Turn Radio On / Off: Triangle on PlayStation 4 (Y on Xbox One)

Next radio station: X on PlayStation 4 (A on Xbox One)

Change of location: R3 on PlayStation 4 (RS on Xbox One)

Horn: down arrow of the digital cross

Abandon vehicle: hold Square on PlayStation 4 (X on Xbox One)

We remind you that to start one of the cars in the game world, you must first make sure that it is in the tank petrol sufficiently and, if not, collect a tank to go to the nearest filling station to fill up.

