Fortnite: is this the appearance of the female version of the Galaxy skin?

Years away from the skin Galaxy of Fortnite Battle Royale, considered among the rarest ever and only available to players who have purchased one of the Samsung smartphones in the past, its female counterpart seems to be on its way.

To reveal it is a leak from the well-known dataminer iFireMonkey, which claims to have received the image from a friend in possession of a Samsung smartphone. Through the health-related app, the promotional image of the skin has popped up for some strange reason Galaxy Scout, which can only be unlocked by players who take part in the competition which is called Fortnite Galaxy Cup. For the uninitiated, this is an exclusive tournament that will be held on 25 and 26 July 2020 and in which only the lucky users who have the Galaxy skin inside their locker can take part, provided they have received a official invitation from Epic Games. In short, if the male version of the skin already has few users, this could soon become absolute the costume most sought after and coveted by the players of the battle royale.

