Fortnite is still played on iOS, despite Apple’s block

The story is well known: in mid-August Apple has removed Fortnite from the App Store (and shortly after Google did it from the Google Play Store), an operation that forced Epic Games to bring the Cupertino giant into question, which in turn responded by removing other Epic games from the store, such as Infinity Blade.

So Fortnite it can no longer be downloaded on iPhone and iPad and it can’t even be upgraded, and options like Cross Play, Stats and Battle Pass are no longer supported. Despite this it seems that many are continuing to play, after all, Epic’s servers are fully active and therefore it is possible to connect to the game, even with an out-of-date app.

The result, however, is not the best, it seems Fortnite for iOS is now populated almost only and exclusively by BotsFurthermore, as pointed out, some features related to synchronization and multiplayer are missing, shortcomings that make Fortnite for iPhone and iPad (almost) unplayable.

In any case, it is a broken application and therefore no longer officially supported we don’t recommend using Fortnite on iOS, also to safeguard the security of your account, with the app no ​​longer updated, many could take advantage of it to implement theft of Fortnite accounts to be resold on the black market.