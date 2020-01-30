Fortnite is preparing to celebrate Super Bowl 2020, new skin styles are coming

Share it:

As we had imagined, before the 11.50 update with the new physical engine scheduled for early February, Epic Games published a new Fortnite patch, which introduced some news in Save the World and fixed some bugs in the Royal Battle, such as the sound absent on PC and the disappearance of the cable cars.

Obviously, the data miners did not repeat it twice and immediately began to analyze the new game files, discovering some interesting information. Apparently, exactly as happened in the past, Fortnite will also celebrate the Super Bowl in 2020, the most popular sporting event in the United States of America that will be held on Monday February 3 this year. How? According to when discovered by the data miners, with two new additional styles for the NFL skins, obviously dedicated to the two finalist teams, or Kansas City Chiefs is San Francisco 49ers. In addition, there would also be a new emote called Freemix. You can have a preview of all these news in the short clip attached at the bottom of this news. Most likely, they will debut in the game with tonight's shop update.

It also appears that it will be possible to get a free skin and pickaxe by participating in the Fortnite Summer Smash Cup event, which will be active on February 1 and 2. At the moment, no further information is known. We take this opportunity to remind you that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will kick off on Thursday 20 February.