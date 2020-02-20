Fortnite is officially presented: Chapter 2 – Season 2 with Deadpool included

Share it:

The moment has come to an end. Season 2 of Fortnite: Chapter 2 just presented with the two traditional videos. In one we see a kinematics in which the theme and novelties are shown, in the other the battle pass and its most outstanding contents.

Secret agents and cats are a bit the main theme of the season, called Top Secret. The funny thing is that at the end of the season pass trailer a skin has been revealed that no one has seen coming.

Marvel has once again collaborated with Epic Games and they have released an aspect of Deadpool. It is not the first collaboration, since we have already had special skins in the past and also events on the occasion of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The presentation video shows us how a series of secret agents are the protagonists of this season, including many skins that we already know and others that will undoubtedly arrive through the store and the aforementioned battle pass.

Map Status in Season 2

Usually the cosmetics of each season are usually filtered during the first days of it and in this case it has not been different. In this gallery you have all the loading screens of the new season thanks to the leakers regulars and Fortnite News.

It is noteworthy that in the presentation of this battle pass, the main characters with their own identity are presented, advancing a narrative that we assume we will see throughout the weeks as daily and weekly challenges arise with which to fulfill certain missions. It is the first time that Epic Games does something this specific.

It may be that all this effort has led to the long wait that the players have had to endure between seasons, after all it does not seem that they have been arms crossed in the studio.