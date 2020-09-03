Fortnite is officially part of the Marvel Universe, the crossover becomes canon

Share it:

Jonesy, Ramirez and even the signature Agent Peely (the playable character wearing a banana outfit) are now officially part of the Marvel Universe, as shown in the latest issues of the official Thor and Wolverine comics. The crossover between Fortnite and Marvel Comics has therefore formally become canon.

Last month, Epic Games confirmed that with the arrival of the fourth season of Fortnite Chapter 2, a new large-scale crossover with Marvel Comics superheroes. Immediately after the start of the season, Marvel released the first Volume of Nexus War: Thor, available free of charge through the link at the bottom, in which the collaboration was formalized.

Fans initially thought of a minor promotional series but, recently, other citations to the characters and the world of Fortnite have appeared in the fourth Volume of the official Thor series (written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Nic Klein) and in new issue of Wolverine. In the latter, in particular, the protagonist is presumably summoned by Thor and Sif, seeking help after the events shown in Nexus War: Thor. In fact, after a brief battle in the world of Fortnite, Thor asks Sif to summon other Marvel heroes to help him in battle.

