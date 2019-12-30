Fortnite is crowned as the most downloaded from Nintendo Switch in 2019

Share it:

Nintendo has made public the games that have triumphed the most throughout the year in the Nintendo Switch digital store and it will not surprise anyone to know that Fortnite It has taken first place in a list of the 25 most popular games of the year.

The podium is completed by the inevitable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Minecraft that refuses to die and that year after year continues to make heart attack numbers. The indies also stand out because many have not had a physical format. It is the case of Cuphead and Untitled Goose Game.

Fortnite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft Cuphead Untitled Goose Game Pokemon Sword Fire Emblem: Three Houses NBA 2K19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Dragon Ball FighterZ Pokemon shield Super Mario Maker 2 Overcooked! two Hollow knight The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Luigi’s Mansion 3 Cadence of Hyrule Super Mario Party Final Fantasy VII Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Undertale Crypt of the NecroDancer Warframe Mortal Kombat 11

