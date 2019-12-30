Entertainment

Fortnite is crowned as the most downloaded from Nintendo Switch in 2019

December 30, 2019
Lisa Durant
Nintendo has made public the games that have triumphed the most throughout the year in the Nintendo Switch digital store and it will not surprise anyone to know that Fortnite It has taken first place in a list of the 25 most popular games of the year.

The podium is completed by the inevitable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Minecraft that refuses to die and that year after year continues to make heart attack numbers. The indies also stand out because many have not had a physical format. It is the case of Cuphead and Untitled Goose Game.

  1. Fortnite
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. Minecraft
  4. Cuphead
  5. Untitled Goose Game
  6. Pokemon Sword
  7. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  8. NBA 2K19
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  10. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  11. Pokemon shield
  12. Super Mario Maker 2
  13. Overcooked! two
  14. Hollow knight
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Cadence of Hyrule
  18. Super Mario Party
  19. Final Fantasy VII
  20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  21. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  22. Undertale
  23. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  24. Warframe
  25. Mortal Kombat 11

Source.

