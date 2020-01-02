Technology

Fortnite is an unstoppable success: Epic grossed $ 1.8 billion in 2019

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the beginning of 2020, SuperData's analysis on the economic state of the gaming industry in 2019 also arrives. According to the information obtained by the research company connected to Nielsen Company, the year just ended saw Fortnite excel among free games. to-play.

The free Epic Games shooter has indeed contributed to the overall growth of the sector by generating something like $ 1.8 billion through activities related to the shop for microtransactions and the sale of additional packages and bundles. The nearly two billion dollars generated by Fortnite, and his post-black hole version Fortnite Chapter 2, make the Epic blockbuster the most successful free-to-play game of 2019.

Direct competitors stop in fact at collections of 1.6 billion dollars (Honor of Kings is Dungeon Fighter Online), of 1.5 billion (candy Crush Saga and League of Legends) and 1.4 billion (Pokemon GO). These data refer to the entire sector and, in doing so, include both the gaming industry on PCs and fixed consoles and the huge turnover linked to games and apps for mobile systems.

READ:  Samsung Galaxy Book S Promises 23 Hours Battery Life

Overall, SuperData sets at $ 120.1 billion the proceeds generated by the entire sector during the past year: according to estimates, in 2019 the figure should reach 124.8 billion dollars thanks to the rise in the phenomenon of eSports, revenues for virtual reality and the launch of nextgen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.