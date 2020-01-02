Fortnite is an unstoppable success: Epic grossed $ 1.8 billion in 2019

Share it:

With the beginning of 2020, SuperData's analysis on the economic state of the gaming industry in 2019 also arrives. According to the information obtained by the research company connected to Nielsen Company, the year just ended saw Fortnite excel among free games. to-play.

The free Epic Games shooter has indeed contributed to the overall growth of the sector by generating something like $ 1.8 billion through activities related to the shop for microtransactions and the sale of additional packages and bundles. The nearly two billion dollars generated by Fortnite, and his post-black hole version Fortnite Chapter 2, make the Epic blockbuster the most successful free-to-play game of 2019.

Direct competitors stop in fact at collections of 1.6 billion dollars (Honor of Kings is Dungeon Fighter Online), of 1.5 billion (candy Crush Saga and League of Legends) and 1.4 billion (Pokemon GO). These data refer to the entire sector and, in doing so, include both the gaming industry on PCs and fixed consoles and the huge turnover linked to games and apps for mobile systems.

Overall, SuperData sets at $ 120.1 billion the proceeds generated by the entire sector during the past year: according to estimates, in 2019 the figure should reach 124.8 billion dollars thanks to the rise in the phenomenon of eSports, revenues for virtual reality and the launch of nextgen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X.