Fortnite: is a free skin for Valentine's Day coming?

There are now only a few hours left Valentine's day and, as in many other games, love is celebrated in Fortnite Battaglia Reale with many new skins and themed objects. However, it seems that there is also a free costume for all users with the update of this night.

In recent times, perhaps also thanks to the decline in popularity of the game (Fortnite is less and less present among the most viewed on Twitch, where Escape From Tarkov often occupies the first places together with League of Legends), Epic Games is becoming more generous two different skins were given to all users who opened the free packages during the Christmas event. So many are sure that something similar is going to happen for Valentine's Day and, according to the words of the dataminer, it would be the skin Candyman (you can see an image of it in the tweet at the bottom of the news) to arrive as a gift, since it is an object belonging to the same set that the hang glider was given last year.

We remind you that the next season will start next week and, according to the latest rumors, a new building material may be arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2.