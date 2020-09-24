Fortnite: iOS 14 deletes the app on iPhone and iPad, here’s how to fix it

The launch of iOS 14 on iPhone and iPad is creating some problems for Fortnite players on Apple devices, although it is not possible to update the application, the game is still usable on these devices, however the new operating system could remove it and delete it forever from your smartphone or tablet.

A new feature in iOS 14 automatically frees up space in the storage memory by temporarily deleting apps to install the operating system, in case there is not enough storage to do this. iOS 14 asks to temporarily remove games and other content to install the new version, opting for yes you will permanently delete various apps, including Fortnite, which can never be reinstalled since the game has been removed from the App Store and Apple servers.

The solution to overcome this problem is quite simple, just answer no to the message on the screen and free up space on your own by deleting apps and data you don’t need, rather than having Apple’s installer make the selection. In this way you will be able to preserve Fortnite and you will be able to continue playing, even if we remember that the most recent updates are not available for the mobile versions iOS and Android.