Fortnite: Infinito and the Banner Brigade are back in today's shop

To accompany the exclusive skins dedicated to the NFL of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, many new contents have arrived in the object store of the Epic Games title.

Among the main novelties we find the Banner Brigade, a series of skins and decorative backs whose symbols recall those of the player's banner and can therefore be personalized in numerous ways.

Here are the main items on sale today:

Cops, rare skin – 1,200 V-Buck

Infinity, legendary skin – 1,500 V-Buck

Sapientona, rare skin – 1,200 V-Buck

Personal cruiser, hang glider uncommon – 500 V-Buck

Classy sniper, uncommon skin – 800 V-Buck

Scorpion, uncommon skin – 800 V-Buck

Raise the roof, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck

Magma, legendary weapon and vehicle cover – 700 V-Buck

At Rock's pace, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Geroglifunk, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

We remind you that the particular timed mode entitled Brawl NFL is also available, a modified version of the classic Brawl in which each team of 50 players takes the role of one of the two teams that competed last night at Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers is Kansas City Chiefs. In case you are interested in purchasing Super Bowl skins or in exclusive mode, we advise you to hurry up as they will be removed shortly.