Fortnite in 2020: a creative mode evolved among Tim Sweeney's "good intentions"

After tickling fans' curiosity by declaring that in the future Fortnite will not be just a video game, Epic Games Tim Sweeney wanted to clarify the concept to indicate the Creative mode of Fortnite as one of the factors on which developers will focus more during 2020 .

In resuming the speech started on social networks at the end of 2019, the founder and CEO of Epic he specified that he was not behind his words "nothing pretentious. Just a more powerful Fortnite Creative mode that can provide players and creators of content outside of Epic Games with tools that allow them to carry out projects similar to those that we developers carry out within the game".

Tim Sweeney's statements thus anticipate one of the most important innovations that will characterize Fortnite Chapter 2 during 2020, or the evolution of the Creative mode. To want to say the Epic Games boss, therefore, among the many updates that will affect this year Fortnite 2 will also find space for substantial improvements to the tools related to the Creative mode, thanks to which it is possible to create, for example, personalized events and themed challenges with a complexity similar to that of official activities affecting the island of Battle royal and the PvE module of Save the world.