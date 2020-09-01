Fortnite: how to use an emote like Jennifer Walters after destroying vases

Share it:

As with all the other superheroes of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, also Jennifer Walters must perform aemote in a specific place to unlock its transformation, thanks to which it becomes the formidable She-Hulk.

The third and final Hulk Cousin Awakening Challenge requires you to use an emote while wearing the Jennifer Walters costume (available only to current season Battle Pass holders) and immediately after destroying a vase. Around the map you can find different pots, but the easiest to reach is in the shooting range of Cod field, the islet south-east of the map on which no player tends to ever land. Destroy the vase with a pickaxe and use an emote immediately afterwards to activate the transformation.

As always, below you can find a map with above indicated the exact place to reach for the completion of this challenge.

