Fortnite: how to use an emote like Groot at a friendship monument

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After completing the first Groot Awakening Challenge, there is nothing left to do but complete the final stage of the set of missions to unlock Rocket Raccoon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

To have the little, heavily armed raccoon accompany Groot, you need to emote a specific location on the map where a monument to friendship is located. This place is hidden in the trees north-west of Sands Sudate and south-west of Castello Corallo. Reach the indicated location and activate an emote to magically make the member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and faithful friend of Groot appear.

As always, you will find below a map with the exact location of the friendship monument indicated above, so as to reach it quickly.

Have you already completed all of Jennifer Walters’ Awakening Challenges to unlock her transformation into She Hulk in Fortnite Season 4? On our pages you will also find all the tips to quickly complete all Thor’s Awakening Challenges in Fortnite Season 4.