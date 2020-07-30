Fortnite: how to unlock the Hulk punch-splitter with Marvel's Avengers beta

Share it:

Thanks to a nice initiative, players of the Marvel's Avengers beta will have the opportunity to unlock an exclusive pickaxe for free Fortnite Battle Royale, or lo Spacca-Fists of Hulk complete with additional style inspired by the gloves of the Hulkbuster of Iron Man.

The first requirement for accessing this content is to link your accounts Epic Games, PlayStation 4 is Xbox One to that Square Enix. If you are a PC player and have previously played a publisher title on Steam, know that you can recover the account simply by visiting the official website and logging in with Steam credentials. Otherwise, you can proceed to the creation of a new account and, once registered, connect your Epic Games Store profile and that of your reference platform (PS4 or Xbox One) simply by clicking on the banners at the bottom of the page, which allow you to enter your data and make the connection. Obviously your PSN or Xbox Live account must not only be connected to the Square Enix profile but also to the Epic Games profile (you can check on the official website).

If you have done this step correctly, at this point all you have to do is play the Marvel's Avengers beta during one of the three beta weekends and successfully complete the three DAMAGE challenges.

Here are the beta dates:

August 7-9: Beta for PS4 users only who pre-ordered the game

August 14-16: Beta open to all PS4 players and Xbox One users who pre-ordered the game

August 21-23: Beta open to all PS4 and Xbox One players

It should be noted that the beta will also be available on PC, although this version will not allow you to unlock the exclusive Fortnite Battaglia Reale pickaxe. Epic Games has also confirmed that it will be possible for users who do not participate in the promotion to purchase the Marvel collection tool in the object shop at a later date.