Fortnite: how to unlock the Harley Quinn Always Phantasmagoric skin

Harley Quinn, the queen of Gotham City, will arrive on Fortnite on Saturday 8 February starting from 01:00 in the morning (Italian time). In addition to a series of items for sale in the shop, the Harley Always Phantasmagoric skin will be possible by completing three simple challenges.

The Harley Quinn x Fortnite bundle includes a costume and a set of picks, however three challenges can be completed to transform Harley Lil Monster XoXo into Harley Always Phantasmagoric.

Fortnite Harley Quinn Skin

Position yourself among the best 30 singles, couples or teams, then among the best 20, then among the best 10

Hit the weak spots

Deal damage with picks

After launching crossovers with films such as Avengers EndGame, Wreck-it Ralph, John Wick 3 Parabellum and Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker, Epic Games now presents the Fortnite x Birds of Prey event, thus continuing collaborations with the great films coming out in the salt. What will be the next Fortnite crossover event? There are those who are ready to bet on Fast & Furious 9 …

Recall that the new physical Chaos engine made its debut in Fortnite this week, Epic Games warns the players of any bugs and technical problems, inviting the community to report the problems found so as to give the development team the opportunity to solve them in the as little time as possible.