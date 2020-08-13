Fortnite: how to rekindle the bonfires in Campo Merluzzo

Share it:

Among the new challenges of Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 we also find one set in Campo Cod, a place not indicated on the map where players must rekindle three different bonfires.

To rekindle a bonfire, you must first collect a sufficient amount of wood units and then interact with the object. If the bonfire is extinguished, they only consume 30 pieces of wood, if the bonfire has already been lit, they are needed 300 wood units to feed the flames.

After you have destroyed enough wooden objects, there is nothing left to do but follow the directions on the map that we have prepared for you and that you can find at the bottom of the news to identify the position of each of the three bonfires.

