Fortnite: how to refuel any vehicle at the Gattogrill

Even in the Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 a challenge related to cars has arrived, since it is necessary this time to go to Gattogrill to fill up a car.

All you have to do is get yourself a four-wheeled vehicle near Gattogrill, approach the refueling station and interact with the pump to "shoot" fuel on the car, so as to fill the tank. The only drawback is that the area will be guarded by Kit and his henchmen, so in addition to paying attention to other players, you must also stay away from bots (or eliminate them). Since cars are not available in the Team Brawl, you will need to complete this challenge in one of the classic modes, that is single, pairs or teams.

