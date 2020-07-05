Fortnite: how to light fireworks in honor of Captain America

Share it:

A new challenge has been added to Fortnite's Week 3 Challenge list, as part of i July 4th celebrations, American Independence Day. What exactly is it and what must be done to solve it?

To solve the Captain America Fireworks Challenge just go to Lake Languido and circumnavigate it until you find the individual fireworks, turn them on individually to complete the challenge and once lit all you will notice an explosion in the sky that forms the design of the famous shield of the superhero Marvel. Unfortunately there are no rewards and the Captain America costume in Fortnite will still have to be purchased regularly and will not be given in colors that will complete the challenge.

Did you know? Yesterday the water level of the map of Fortnite has lowered leading to a profound change in the island, which has taken on a new appearance even without new areas to visit. In the coming weeks, the level should drop further until it completely disappears, thus revealing a new area of ​​the map to explore.

What do you think of Captain America's arrival in Fortnite? Epic continues its collaboration with Marvel despite having welcomed Aquaman (DC Comics character) with the arrival of Season 3.