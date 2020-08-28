Fortnite: how to inflict damage on opponents with Stark Industries energy rifles

Share it:

To accompany the launch of the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 we also find a particular challenge dedicated to one of the new weapons introduced with the latest update: the Stark Industries energy rifle. Let’s find out how to find it to accomplish this goal.

Getting into possession of this special weapon is very simple, since you just need to eliminate the Stark robots in the landing points of the Quinjet patrol (which we remember found in correspondence with the blue smoke columns around the map) to make sure to find a rifle. The goal of the challenge is to accumulate 1,000 damage points with the weapon and, luckily for you, the damage inflicted on CPU-controlled robots is also worth it, so you can take out one of these mobs, steal its weapon from it, and start taking out all the others with your energy rifle to quickly build up progress in the challenge. In a couple of attempts, you should be able to complete the Week 1 goal without any problems.

