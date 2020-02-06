Fortnite: how to get the Tango skin by participating in the Celebration Cup

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The players PlayStation 4 of Fortnite they can try to participate in the Celebration Cup, with the opportunity to get the exclusive skin of Tango. In this mini-guide we explain everything you need to do to succeed.

On February 15th and 16th, eligible players on PS4 will be able to participate in the Celebration Cup of Fortnite with the opportunity to win in-game items and a slice of the $ 1,000,000 prize pool up for grabs. The competition is open to all eligible PS4 players according to the official Epic Games rules. To participate, players must also make sure that their account has reached level 15 and that thetwo-factor authentication is activated on their Epic account.

On February 15th, the top players in each regional ranking will be able to win the following game items:

Best 50% – "Sheltered" Spray

Best 25% – "Wild detail" pickaxe

Best 5% – Costume "Tango"

On February 16, however, the most successful players in each regional ranking will win a slice of the $ 1,000,000 prize pool. To find out more, we point out that the division of the prize pool is available in the "Compete" tab of Fortnite on PS4.

If you are interested in earning the exclusive Tango skin, then, you just have to throw yourself into the fray of Celebration Cup and try to rank among the best 5% of your regional ranking!