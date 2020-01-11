Fortnite: How to get Commendations from Weapons Specialist for dealing damage with weapons

Share it:

After explaining how to get the surviving silver medals, in this mini-guide to the missions Remedy vs Toxin of Fortnite we show you how to get them commendation as a specialist in arms dealing damage to enemies with weapons.

How do you get commendations as a weapon specialist? How Much Damage Should You Deal? Is it necessary to use specific types of weapons? We explain it to you below, telling you everything you need to know to complete the challenge in question.

How to get Commendations from Weapons Specialist by dealing damage with 5 weapons

To complete this mission you must get 5 commendations from arms specialist dealing damage to opponents with 5 different types of weapons.

You can get a commendation with any type of weapon, dealing a certain amount of damage with it. Below is a table with the damage to be inflicted with each type of weapon to obtain its commendation as a specialist in weapons:

Assault Rifle Specialist : Inflict 250 damage

: Inflict 250 damage Shotgun specialist : Inflict 250 damage

: Inflict 250 damage SMG submachine gun specialist : Deal 150 damage

: Deal 150 damage Sniper Rifle Specialist : Deal 150 damage

: Deal 150 damage Gun specialist : Deal 150 damage

: Deal 150 damage Explosives specialist: Deal 200 damage

To complete the mission, therefore, you just have to get 5 commendations from a specialist in weapons using 5 different types of weapons. Of course, you can also complete the challenge over several games, possibly also playing in the Team Brawl mode.

