Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Bucks for free on June 30th in Montespago

The latest update of Fortnite Chapter 2 has allowed dataminers to discover the many skins arriving in the Royal Battle. If you are short of tokens to buy them all, you could take advantage of the new Save the World missions that allow you to accumulate today at least 90 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Repair the Refuge, Ghost Town (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Survival Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

If you have not yet reached the area named after Montespago, the last of the four in the game, we suggest you then ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby, so that you can also start the mission and circumvent the limitations imposed by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Have you already read about the glitch to quickly upgrade weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2?