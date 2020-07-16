Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Bucks for free on July 15th in Montespago

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for Epic Games to announce the next collaboration of Fortnite Chapter 2, which recently saw the arrival of the Captain America skin, we offer you the missions of Save the world today thanks to which they can accumulate at least 90 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Take on a Category 2 storm, Outskirts (Recommended Home Base Level 140) – 40 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold

To equally access today's mission if you have not unlocked access to Montespago, the last area of ​​the four play areas, we recommend that you ask some friends for help and join them in their private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that someone is calling for the elimination of Marauders in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 because of their firepower?