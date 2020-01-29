Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Bucks for free on January 28th in Montespago

Share it:

To the delight of V-Buck hunters, you can still complete some Fortnite Save the World missions today to set aside at least 80 tokens to be spent in the shop of the Royal Battle items and, why not, to make some Lunar New Year themed purchases.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Face a Category 3 storm, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 94) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Storm Shard, Seasonal Gold

Even today the mission is set in the most advanced and complex area of ​​the game, Montespago. To access the mission in question equally, the advice we can give you is to ask the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".