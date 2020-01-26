Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Bucks for free on January 25th in Montespago

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The exclusive costumes of the Lunar New Year are finally available in the Fortnite Battaglia Reale object shop and, in case you also want to celebrate the event by purchasing one of the new skins, know that it is possible to accumulate only for today at least 90 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Deliver the Bomb, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 88) – 40 V-Buck, X2 Project Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

If you haven't unlocked access to yet Montespago, that we remind you is the last game area, you can usually get help from a friend, who can invite you to a private lobby and allow you to ignore any limitations imposed by the game. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Have you already read about the mysterious Epic Games tweet that suggests the arrival of the Fortnite X Birds of Prey crossover event?