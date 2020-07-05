Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on July 5th in Montespago

Share it:

You still have a few hours to buy the exclusive Captain America skin in the item shop Fortnite Chapter 2. If you only need a few tokens to make it your own, here are some tips for setting aside at least 90 V-Buck only today in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the daily assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Ride the Lightning, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 132) – 40 V-Buck, X2 Hero Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is set in Montespago, the last area of ​​the four areas in the game, and you may not have unlocked access to quests in this area yet. If you cannot start the mission in any way, we suggest that you ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

