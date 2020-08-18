Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on August 18th at Twine Peaks

Share it:

After learning of the possible arrival of Wolverine and the X-Men in Fortnite Season 4, it is a top priority to accumulate enough tokens to proceed with the purchase of all the exclusive skins arriving in the store. So here are some tips to get just today at least 90 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Deliver the Bomb, Forest (Recommended Home Base Level 116) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Legendary Perk, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is much more complex than those faced in the last few days and requires access to Montespago, the ultimate play area. If you can't start this mission, we suggest as always to ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To proceed with the creation of a private party, open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that the release date of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has emerged from the legal documents of the diatribe between Epic Games and Apple?