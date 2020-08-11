Fortnite: how to get 90 V-Buck for free on August 10 in Twine Peaks

Share it:

You need tokens for future purchases in the item shop Fortnite Chapter 2? Know then that today's Save the World missions allow you to accumulate at least 90 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Face a Category 3 Storm, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Epic Perk (purple), Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is a bit more complex than the ones we have seen in the past few days and to complete it you must have unlocked access to Montespago, the ultimate play area. If you still don't have the necessary permissions to start the mission, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

