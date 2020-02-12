Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Bucks for free on February 11th in Vallarguta

Share it:

Very little is missing from the debut of Season 2 of Fortnite Battaglia Reale and it is good to start accumulating the 950 V-Buck necessary to purchase the next battle pass. If you need some tokens, here are some useful tips to accumulate today at least 85.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Repair the Refuge, Lakefront (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

Even today the mission is quite accessible as long as it has already reached the third of the four play areas which is called Vallarguta. If not, you can still access the mission and the advice we can give you to do it is to ask the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

