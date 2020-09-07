Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on September 6 in Vallarguta

Share it:

If you have not yet purchased the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, entirely dedicated to Marvel superheroes, here’s how to accumulate today only at least 85 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Task, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Face a Category 3 Storm, Thunder Route 99 (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Survivor Experience Points, Re-Advantage, Seasonal Gold and 92 Event Tickets

If you haven’t unlocked access to Vallarguta, the third of the four game areas, we suggest you ask some friends for help and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Just friends”.

We remind you that on our pages you can find tips on how to complete every single challenge of Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Also do not forget to take a look at our guide to Thor’s Awakening Challenges in Fortnite Season 4, so as to unlock the additional style of the God of Thunder, which can be activated with the execution of an emote.