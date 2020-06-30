Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on June 29 in Vallarguta

Share it:

If you want one of the latest skins added to the item shop Fortnite Battle Royale and you don't have enough tokens to buy, then follow our advice and accumulate at least 85 V-Buck completing some simple missions in Save the world.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Deliver the Bomb, Lakefront (Recommended Home Base Level 64) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Survival Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

If you haven't completed enough story missions yet to reach Vallarguta, the third area of ​​the game, then all you can do is ask for help from one of your friends, who can create a private lobby and invite you, so as to get around the limitations imposed by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

