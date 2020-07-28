Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on July 28 in Vallarguta

Share it:

Although the Fortnite Chapter 2 summer legends set cannot be purchased with tokens, be aware that with the quests of the day you can accumulate at least 85 V-Buck in Save the World.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Take on a Category 3 storm, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 108) – 40 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Rare Advantage (blue), Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is set in Vallarguta, game area that you may not have unlocked yet. If for some reason you cannot access this mission, we suggest that you ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that thanks to Diplo's concert in Party Royale mode you will be able to receive free Afterparty coverage in Fortnite Chapter 2? You can also unlock the Verve in Fortnite free tonight with the We the People event.