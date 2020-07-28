Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on July 27th in Vallarguta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for Epic Games to kick off the celebrations for Fortnite Battaglia Reale's third birthday, today you can accumulate at least 85 V-Buck completing a simple mission of Save the world.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Take on a Category 2 storm, Desert (Recommended Home Base Level 52) – 35 V-Buck, X2 Hero Experience Points, Seasonal Gold

The mission of the day is set in Vallarguta, the third of the four play areas, and will only unlock after a good few hours of play. If you don't have access to this area of ​​the map yet, you could ask one of your top-level friends to create a private lobby, so you can join him and get around this limitation. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

Did you know that there are already those on the net who are trying to defraud Fortnite players by selling them the Galaxy Explorer skin?