Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on July 16 in Vallarguta

Looking forward to find out what the next weekly challenges are Fortnite Chapter 2, here is the complete list of missions from Save the world that allow only for today to accumulate at least 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Fight the Storm, Ghost Town (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Bottled Lightning, Seasonal Gold

Vallarguta is the third game area and takes quite a few hours to unlock. If you still haven't made it far enough in the main quest and can't start this mission on your own, we suggest you ask for help from some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

