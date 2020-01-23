Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on January 22 in Vallarguta

Share it:

A few days after the debut of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 it might be a good idea to start putting aside the 850 tokens needed to purchase the next Battle Pass and, to start, you could complete the missions of the day in Save the World to accumulate at least 85 V-Buck.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Face a Category 3 storm, Lakefront (Recommended Home Base Level 58) – 35 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Crafting Materials, Seasonal Gold

Unlike the past few days, today you may have some problems completing the mission since it is set in Vallarguta, the penultimate playing area. To remedy the problem and still access the alert, the advice we can give you is to ask the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, just open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

