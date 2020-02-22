Fortnite: how to get 85 V-Buck for free on February 12th in Vallarguta

Share it:

Also on this second day of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 there are some very useful Save the World missions that allow you to put aside some V-Bucks and, to be precise, today they can accumulate some at least 85.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Vallarguta

Deliver the Bomb, Ghost Town (Recommended Home Base Level 70) – 35 V-Buck, Project Experience Points, Epic Advantage (purple), Seasonal Gold, 102 event tickets

Even today the mission is set in Vallarguta, the third of the four play areas. If for some reason you do not yet have access to this place, we remind you that it is always possible to be invited by a friend to his private party to get around the limits imposed by the game and still complete the mission. To create a private lobby, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to "Just friends".

